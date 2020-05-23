Made for Every Type of Pro: the All-New Razer Blade Pro 17

Razer’s bestselling 17” laptop updated with a range of high refresh rate displays up to 300Hz, powerful NVIDIA® SUPER graphics and a fast 8-core Intel® Core™ i7 processor

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10thgen–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the all-new Razer Blade Pro 17, the laptop built for professional gamers, designers and game developers. The Blade Pro 17 is available now with a 4K 120Hz display for creators requiring a high-resolution workstation and a Full-HD 300Hz option for gamers needing to see every frame of every match.

Powering these displays are the latest processors from both Intel and NVIDIA, including the 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2080 SUPER. The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 packs the power of a desktop into a compact .78” x 10.24” x 15.5” chassis that users can easily take from the main office to the home office.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the perfect laptop for power users, pro gamers, and creatives alike,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business. “It’s a workstation, stream setup, and battle rig all wrapped up in one sleek and sexy 17-inch bundle. The Blade Pro 17 can tackle the latest games and most intensive workloads as easily as it can fit into a backpack.”

Retina-Shattering Displays

The new 300Hz refresh rate display is the ideal choice for every esports pro needing to practice while on the road and every enthusiast wanting to gain the competitive advantage. The increased refresh rate keeps visuals sharp and clean in fast paced sequences, making enemies easier to see and text easier to read. The 17.3-inch Full-HD display covers 100% of the SRGB space and comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy so games aren’t just silky smooth but also eye-wateringly gorgeous. To ensure that the crisp visuals and vibrant colors are never compromised by irritating reflections, each display is coated with a glare-reducing matte finish.

For creators, the 4K 120Hz touch display, available only on the Blade Pro 17, is the perfect companion for working through an idea whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. The custom calibrated display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space, making it perfect for designers and photographers creating on the go. The ultra-high resolution paired with the fast refresh rate is an editor’s dream, allowing them to quickly and smoothly scrub through a timeline or punch-in on a photo for pixel perfect edits.

Next Level Power

Powered by the new Intel 8-core i7-10875H processor, the Blade Pro 17 is faster and more efficient than ever before, capable of clock speeds up to 5.1GHZ with Intel Turbo Boost and a large 16MB cache. The increased cache size plus the additional core count at a higher clock speed means faster compiling in productivity apps, lower render times in creative suites, and overall higher framerates in-game.

Working in tandem with the new Intel 8 core processor is the new line of RTX SUPER GPUs, up to an RTX 2080 SUPER. The new RTX SUPER GPU line features up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray tracing cores for up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs and improved real-time ray tracing performance.

To maximize the performance of these new processors, the Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for active cooling, paired with an adjacent dual-fan system for additional passive cooling. The inventive design allows power users to push the threshold of performance without the worry of generating uncomfortable levels of ambient heat or noise.

Desktop Experience, Mobile Package

The Blade Pro 17 offers the most abundant lineup of connectivity options available in the Razer Blade family, challenging even the most well-equipped desktops, with a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt™ 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations. Lining the top of the display is an integrated HD webcam allowing streamers to mix up their environment with ease. The camera also features an IR sensor for quick and easy access via Windows Hello.

In addition to the variety of ports and HD webcam, the new Blade Pro 17 features a refreshed keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The new layout reflects a more traditional keyboard layout, making for an overall faster and more efficient typing experience.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the pinnacle of performance in the Razer Blade family, packing the power and connections that were once exclusive to a desktop setup into a thin and light 17-inch chassis that can be taken anywhere.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2599.99 USD / 2899.99 € MSRP and will be available later this month at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. It will come soon to select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-pro.

PRODUCT ASSETS

For product images of Razer Blade Pro 17 Download Here.

For the product specification sheet for Razer Blade Pro 17 Download Here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 80 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 16 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers. ™

Contacts

PRESS CONTACTS

Americas

Kham Lam



Kham.Lam@razer.com

EMEA



Maren Epping



Maren.Epping@razer.com

China



Evita Zhang



Evita.Zhang@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Vanessa Li



Vanessa.Li@razer.com

Global



Jan Horak



Jan.Horak@razer.com