MapleStory Kicks Off 15th Anniversary with Pixel Party Celebration

Limited-Time Missions, System Revamps and Rewards Kick Off on April 22

First up in the game’s crystal anniversary celebration is the Honorary Pixel Hero Event held through June 9. Born from beautiful Maple World memories, the newly established Pixel Kingdom is home to Princess Aurora. However, when dark forces steal her away, players must become Honorary Pixel Heroes to rescue the Princess and save the kingdom by collecting Pixel Power to increase their rank and unlock four legendary equipment items.

Additionally, the Pixel Coin Shop will be open for Maplers to redeem Pixel Coins earned through their Hero Training for Pixel items and more. Through May 19, players can also create one Mega Burning Project character per world to earn a total of 3 level-ups with every 1 from level 10 through 150. Earn rewards such as “Keep On Burning” title, Lv. 30 Equipment Box, Legendary Cryptic Chest, and Mysterious Cryptic Chest.

The Familiar system is also getting a revamp during the 15th anniversary festivities. The revamped system will improve the accessibility, user interface, and overall usability, so Maplers can enjoy a more seamless gameplay experience.

Last, but not least, MapleStory will be hosting a welcome event especially catered to MapleStory 2 players. Through May 26, MapleStory 2 players are invited to participate in special quests and relays to earn rewards such as the new “Tria Traveler” title, a 90-day Ducky Mount Coupon, Maple Welcome Damage Skin, and more.

To learn more about the MapleStory 15th Anniversary: Pixel Party, visit maplestory.nexon.net and follow @MapleStory on Twitter.

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are a total of seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

