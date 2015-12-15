Maxon Announces Redshift for macOS Including Native Support for M1-Powered Macs

Extended Compatibility Provides Powerful Options for 3D Content Creators

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MaxonVFX–Today, Maxon announced the immediate availability of Redshift for macOS including support for M1-powered Macs as well as Apple’s Metal Graphics API. Redshift, the award-winning, production-ready renderer, offers a rich feature set including ray switches, flexible shading networks, motion blur, AOVs, deep output, layered EXR and much more. Unlike other GPU renderers, Redshift is a biased renderer that enables artists to adjust the quality of individual techniques in order to get the best performance/quality balance for production. As a Universal solution, Redshift is optimized for high-end performance across both M1- and Intel-powered Macs.





Redshift for macOS signifies a milestone, bringing cutting-edge cinematic rendering to Mac artists. And native support for M1-powered Macs means substantial efficiency improvements to workflows, since the integrated graphics in M1 provide a huge increase in graphics performance combined with low power consumption.

“When Redshift joined the Maxon family in 2019, extending support to our user community on the Mac platform was a top priority,” says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. “So we’re thrilled that creatives working in macOS environments can now take advantage of this powerful and flexible GPU-accelerated renderer built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production.”

Early testers of Redshift on macOS have reported some significant performance results. James Rodgers, Director at UK-based Lunar Animation reported, “We’re seeing some crazy results when rendering with Redshift on Mac Pro. A typical frame from the very effects heavy game cinematic we created for Mythic Legends, an action-packed strategy mobile game by Outfit7, previously took 26 minutes to render per frame. Now it’s rendering in only 58 seconds!”

Redshift for Intel-based Macs will be available this week. Support for M1-based Macs will be made available with the release of macOS Big Sur (11.3). As is typical with Redshift, updates to enhance stability and optimization will be regular and ongoing.

