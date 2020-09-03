Metromile and Ford Team up to Bring Highly Personalized Car Insurance to Ford Owners

Leading insurtech and major American vehicle manufacturer team up to create a better experience for drivers beyond savings

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$F #AI–Metromile, a top insurance carrier in user experience, today announced it is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to provide Ford connected vehicle owners with personalized car insurance to be more affordable and fairer.

Ford is Metromile’s first agreement with a major manufacturer, and its models are the most popular domestic make among Metromile customers. Since its launch in 2012, Metromile has used telematics across all of its policies; through artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time, sensor-based pricing based on more than 3 billion miles of driving.

Owners of eligible Ford vehicles with built-in connectivity will be able to opt in and connect their vehicle to Metromile. The insurance company will then accurately and securely count any miles driven directly from the vehicle’s odometer without any additional equipment. Currently, Metromile customers who don’t have factory-fitted connectivity in their vehicle, connect the Pulse device, a small wireless device, to their vehicle’s onboard diagnostic port.

“Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their insurance premiums,” said Alex Purdy, Director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company. “Metromile’s approach to insurance is an excellent example of how connected vehicles can help people save money by simply paying for only what they use. This is another way Ford’s latest connected vehicles are improving the ownership experience for our customers.”

“Working with Ford is a big step forward in our goal to becoming the first truly connected insurer,” said Dan Preston, CEO, Metromile. “When drivers connect their vehicles directly to their insurance, they will have more opportunities for convenience, customization and savings. Together with Ford, we are now at the forefront of making that a reality.”

Eligible Ford owners can save $741 a year on their car insurance on average because they pay per mile, according to a recent survey of new customers who saved with Metromile. Metromile’s work with Ford aims to go further and bring drivers more value from their connected vehicles beyond lower usage-based insurance rates.

Metromile customers also benefit from Metromile’s claims assistant, AVA. AVA uses artificial intelligence to verify claims within seconds accurately and guide drivers through filing a claim, including collecting damage photos, finding repair shops, or scheduling a rental car when relevant. Metromile can resolve and pay claims faster because it can reconstruct the scene of an accident as a “virtual witness,” helping to remove ambiguity from car accidents, disputes or liability concerns.

Metromile customers can also use Metromile’s app, which includes free smart-driving features to enhance their driving experience. Drivers can avoid parking fines with street-sweeping alerts in select cities and find their lost or stolen car. Metromile boasts a 92% stolen car return rate.

“We are impressed with Ford’s commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of mobility. Our agreement is particularly timely, as people drive less and look for ways to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paw Andersen, Chief Technology Officer, Metromile. “Moving forward, we expect additional telematics from connected vehicles to create a better experience for customers and resolve complex or difficult to prove claims such as hit-and-run accidents.”

To learn more about how Metromile and Ford are working together to provide Ford owners with better driving experiences or join the waitlist, visit metromile.com/partners/ford.

About Metromile

Metromile is the leading pay-per-mile car insurance company in the U.S. Recognized by Forrester as a top insurance carrier in user experience, it is creating a loyal community of drivers with personalized insurance that is fairer and more affordable. Powered by machine learning and customer-centric design, Metromile is at the forefront of disrupting a $280 billion personal auto insurance industry that has gone unchanged for decades.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

