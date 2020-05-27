MSA Safety Inc., Leverages Medallia to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, has expanded its customer experience program with Medallia.

“Our customers look to MSA for game changing innovations in safety, but also for expertise in product use, training and after-sales support,” said David McArthur, chief customer officer for MSA Safety. “Medallia provides us with a new platform to connect digitally with our customers in all of these areas. As we all know, staying connected with people digitally has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Medallia system will certainly help us in this regard, what excites us most about this platform are the long-term benefits we expect to realize in terms of building higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

The partnership between MSA and Medallia will power MSA’s customer experience expansion program, which the company has branded as E2 – Experiences That Matter. According to Mr. McArthur, the program represents the convergence of two key drivers of customer satisfaction at MSA Safety: Excellence through product experience and reduced Effort through ease of interactions.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

