New Denodo Platform 8.0 Accelerates Hybrid/Multicloud Integration, Automates Data Management with AI/ML, and Boosts Performance

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HybridCloud—Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that its new Denodo Platform version 8.0 accelerates hybrid/multicloud integration, automates data management with artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), and boosts performance with smart query acceleration. By further augmenting the Denodo Platform’s already advanced data integration, management, and delivery capabilities with intelligent recommendations, hyper performance, and PaaS support, Denodo Platform 8.0 advances data virtualization into a logical data fabric.

“Data fabric is a hot, emerging market that delivers a unified, intelligent, and integrated end-to-end platform to support new and emerging use cases,” wrote Noel Yuhanna, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and author of The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020. The report also states, “Denodo is known for data virtualization, and over the years it has also evolved into a data fabric vendor. Denodo’s data fabric solution integrates key data management components, including data integration, data ingestion, data transformation, data governance and security, to support new and emerging use cases including customers 360, real-time and on-demand analytics, IoT analytics, and self-service analytics. In addition, Denodo’s AI/ML capabilities, as well as automation, continue to enhance its capabilities across data fabric components.”

Through data virtualization, the Denodo Platform offers enterprise-grade data integration, management, and delivery that rivals legacy data integration techniques. The new version of the Denodo Platform advances agile data integration and governed data management, extending Denodo’s reach into advanced hybrid and multicloud architectures and new data science use cases.

“Denodo Platform 8.0 packs key capabilities that are essential for our Decision Support Initiative,” said Dan Young, chief data architect and manager at Indiana University, Bloomington. “Our mission is to provide timely, relevant, and accurate data for better decision making to our executives and faculty. The Denodo Platform has been a key technology in our logical data fabric architecture, integrating student and enrollment, personnel, and financial data, and delivering the unified information to our Academics Metrics (AM) 360 dashboards. With it, decision makers at Indiana University have been able to successfully measure, compare, and analyze trends regarding the health of their responsibility centers.”

Key functionalities of Denodo Platform 8.0 include:

Hybrid cloud/multicloud integration: Denodo Platform 8.0 enables organizations to accelerate data integration across different locations while lowering operational costs and leveraging platform-as-a-service (PaaS)-style infrastructure automation and autoscaling support.

Denodo Platform 8.0 enables organizations to accelerate data integration across different locations while lowering operational costs and leveraging platform-as-a-service (PaaS)-style infrastructure automation and autoscaling support. Machine learning/data science automation: An ML-aided data catalog helps data scientists discover and prepare data for building complex data models and aids in supporting advanced analytics. With the integrated Apache Zeppelin Notebook, they can construct narratives combining queries with code, text, and graphics, and share it with fellow data scientists.

An ML-aided data catalog helps data scientists discover and prepare data for building complex data models and aids in supporting advanced analytics. With the integrated Apache Zeppelin Notebook, they can construct narratives combining queries with code, text, and graphics, and share it with fellow data scientists. API/microservices enhancements: New support for execution of GraphQL on top of logical data models promotes no-code approach to the use of REST APIs and accelerates the adoption of advanced microservices architectures.

New support for execution of GraphQL on top of logical data models promotes no-code approach to the use of REST APIs and accelerates the adoption of advanced microservices architectures. Hyper performance: Denodo Platform 8.0 maximizes query delegation and boosts performance to sub-second responses with AI-powered recommendations, advanced caching, and smart query acceleration for frequent, expensive queries.

Denodo Platform 8.0 maximizes query delegation and boosts performance to sub-second responses with AI-powered recommendations, advanced caching, and smart query acceleration for frequent, expensive queries. Unified Web-based UI with Single Sign-On: Newly introduced interface unifies all design and runtime tools with single sign-on support facilitating rapid design, development, deployment, and management processes.

Newly introduced interface unifies all design and runtime tools with single sign-on support facilitating rapid design, development, deployment, and management processes. Expanded Cloud Connectivity: The Denodo Platform 8.0 expands its widest array of adapters with new ones for Databricks Delta, Azure Synapse, Google BigQuery and cloud data stores such as AWS S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.

“Denodo Platform 8.0 is the result of years of continuous innovation to support our customers’ enterprise data management journeys,” said Alberto Pan, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Denodo. “Our customers have been pioneers in their respective industries, leveraging the Denodo Platform as the enterprise logical data fabric for advanced analytics, cloud modernization, data science, and data services. We responded to our customers’ requests by providing the most advanced data platform in the industry with PaaS-style infrastructure management, machine learning data catalog, GraphQL support, smart query acceleration, and an easy-to-use unified user interface.”

Recently, Denodo was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

