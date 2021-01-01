New Sense360 by Medallia Intelligence Dashboards Empower Restaurants to Drive Positive Business Outcomes

Self-service dashboards tap machine learning to deliver instant answers about brand performance and customer loyalty and enable restaurant leaders to optimize marketing and overall business strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience management and engagement, today announced the launch of a new self-service restaurant insights dashboard, Intelligence for Restaurants, from Sense360 by Medallia. Powered by machine learning, these user-friendly dashboards offer instant access to the powerful insights restaurants need to understand top drivers of brand perceptions and performance, overall market performance and customer loyalty over time.

“The restaurant industry is changing at an unprecedented speed, with new channels like delivery emerging, new competitors entering the space and grocery stores rolling out prepared food offerings. Restaurants need to respond faster than ever and, with our new Intelligence dashboards, they can get answers to their most pressing questions instantly and react in real-time. With actionable data right at their fingertips, key decision makers have the tools they need to rethink their marketing strategy, enhance the customer experience and drive business outcomes,” said Eli Portnoy, SVP and GM of Sense360 by Medallia.

Intelligence for Restaurants offers

Access to powerful insights to understand how one brand is performing against its competitors

to understand how one brand is performing against its competitors Instant analysis backed by machine learning to track all KPIs and trend anomaly tracking and make strategic business decisions

backed by machine learning to track all KPIs and trend anomaly tracking and make strategic business decisions Answers to critical questions about brand perceptions to highlight what perceptions drive performance

about brand perceptions to highlight what perceptions drive performance Industry benchmarks to see how they’re doing compared to the competition

to see how they’re doing compared to the competition Rich behavioral profiles by key customer segments with insights on key attributes and shopping patterns

