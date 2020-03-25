Next-Generation of AI Processors Featured at Linley Spring Processor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The Linley Group announced that it will hold the annual Linley Spring Processor Conference on April 6-9, 2020 as a virtual event. Attendees will be able to view live-streamed presentations and interact with the speakers during Q&A and breakout sessions daily from 9:00am – 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time (noon – 4:00pm Eastern).

The program features more than 20 technical talks from industry experts on the latest processors and IP cores for AI (artificial intelligence) applications, automotive, embedded, data center, IoT, and communications.

The conference will showcase 4 new product and technology announcements:

BrainChip will disclose new product details of the ADK1000, an event domain neural-network IP and SoC (NSoC) device.

CEVA will introduce a new scalable vector DSP architecture for contextual awareness processing.

Synopsys will introduce a new highly-scalable multiprocessor cluster architecture.

Tenstorrent will introduce a new AI architecture using a grid of powerful programmable processors.

Featured keynotes:

IBM Distinguished Research Staff Member, Geoffrey Burr, will present "Advancing Broad AI with Algorithms and Architectures for Digital and Analog AI Acceleration."

The Linley Group Principal Analyst, Linley Gwennap, will present "The Next Generation of AI Processors."

“The virtual format allows us to deliver the same high-quality technical content as our in-person events while enabling attendees from around the world to participate in the forum.” said Linley Gwennap, founder and principal analyst at The Linley Group. “We’ve added live breakout sessions to allow attendees to interact directly with the speakers for in-depth discussions.”

Sponsoring companies include Arm, Flex Logix, Intel, SiFive, GrAI Matter Labs, Arteris IP, BrainChip, SiMa.ai, Mellanox, CEVA, Synopsys, Cerebras, Tenstorrent, Marvell, Rambus, Groq, Cadence, Centaur Technology, Khronos, EDACafe, and SemiWiki.

The Linley Group offers free admission to qualified registrants who sign up by April 3. For the full conference program, and to register, please visit http://www.linleygroup.com/SPC20.

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry’s leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for a broad range of applications including networking, communications, data-center applications, mobile, and embedded. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group is the publisher of the noted Microprocessor Report, a weekly publication. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company’s free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

