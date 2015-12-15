Nintendo Download: Welcome to the All-You-Can-Eat Ghost Buffet

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch PAC-MAN 99 – A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants you entry to the battle royale game PAC-MAN ™ 99 . After four decades of iconic gaming memories, PAC-MAN is back in the maze, ready to hunt down those ever-elusive ghosts. But this time, you’ll be competing against 98 fellow players to emerge as the last PAC-MAN standing. Featuring eight different selectable strategies to deploy on the fly, and the tantalizing promise of mounting a huge comeback when you eat a Ghost Train, PAC-MAN 99 delivers a blast from the past with modern thrills. Cozy Grove – Welcome to Cozy Grove , a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you’ll wander the island’s forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. Featuring beautiful, dynamic, hand-drawn landscapes that come alive when you help a spirit in need, you’ll be able to collect spirit animals, craft decorations and go fishing. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you’ll bring color and joy back to Cozy Grove . The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – The long-awaited finale to the epic Trails of Cold Steel RPG saga arrives on Nintendo Switch! The continent of Zemuria is dragged into conflict as the Erebonian Empire mobilizes the full force of its military. The heroes of Class VII old and new must unite to end the conflict before it consumes the continent. In a world ablaze with war, heroes must unite. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will be available April 9. DON’T GIVE UP: A Cynical Tale – The fate of the city is at stake in this sarcastic and darkly comedic RPG. Face down your inner demons amid a bustling city, a dimension-hopping storyline and entertaining tactical battles against bullies who will stop at nothing to take your pizza. Do you have what it takes to find the hero deep within? Say No! More – In a world where everyone sticks to the status quo of saying “YES,” create your own custom character and take on the role of an intern on a mission to change the world with the positive power of “NO!” With this new power, nothing will get in your way as you shout “NO!” at any absurd requests fired your way. This hilarious adventure game has tender depth wrapped up in a fun, late-90s video game style, complete with chunky, colorful visuals, comical animations and jazzy music. Say No! More will be available April 9.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

