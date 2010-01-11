North America Gaming Market Report 2021-2026: Free to Play and Mobile Games are Boosting Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America gaming market was valued at USD 42.83 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 83.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The rise in the people of the region’s affordability and the strong economic backbone coupled with the latest technologies drive the growth of the market. Moreover, free to play and mobile games are boosting the market growth in the region.

The gaming industry in the region is continuously evolving in line with the latest technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, to capture the attention and imagination of gamers across the globe. AR can free gamers from ‘their world’ and usher them into the real world to play. For instance, major gaming console manufacturers like Nintendo and Microsoft have realized the AR’s potentiality and are leading the charge.

Moreover, with the advent of cloud gaming and rising internet penetration in the region, which is 94.6% as of May 2020, according to the International Telecommunication Union, which further increases the average time spent across digital media by an adult. These factors are driving the digital gaming market in the region.

Adopting Gaming Platforms, such as E-sports, drives the market as North America is the world’s leading region. Also, the region is witnessing considerable activity from startups that are further propelling the market growth. For instance, ‘The Forge Arena’ made by Phoenix Rising Studio’s is a Canadian startup looking to become a new player in eSports.

With the Outbreak of COVID-19, home entertainment played a significant role for the gamers during the lockdown. According to the March 2020 survey, video gamers in the United States reported that they spent 45% more time playing video games amid the quarantine than in the previous week. Moreover, Esports has gained further traction after the pandemic as there was an increase of 14% in the first-time download of Twitch, a live streaming platform for gamers after the epidemic.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Gaming to Drive the Market Growth

Mobile Games are leading the market share in the region as there were more than 200 million mobile game players last year in the United States alone. The continuous augmentation in the number of mobile gamers has also created a positive impact on the demand for AR games, VR games, and cloud gaming. This trend continues during the forecast period aiding the market to grow exponentially. Moreover, instant popularity for games such as Pokemon Go, which was downloaded over 1 billion times, is also supporting the market.

According to GSMA, the number of smartphone subscribers in North America is expected to reach 328 million by 2025. Moreover, by 2025, the region may witness an increase in the penetration rates of mobile subscribers (86%) and the internet (80%), the second-highest in the world. The region has the highest adoption rate of smart devices. As smart devices, especially smartphones, play a major role in the development of the market, the region offers a huge opportunity for the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the telecom companies in the region are aggressively making efforts to attract customers for using their 5G network. Hence, these regional vendors invest and innovate the software and platform to develop gaming applications by leveraging the upcoming 5G technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Gaming industry

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.6 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Advent of Cloud Gaming Industry and its impact on the other key segments

5.8 Top trends in North America Gaming Industry – 2019

6 NORTH AMERICA CONSOLE GAMING MARKET

6.1 Segmentation By Gaming Type

6.1.1 Premium

6.1.2 Free to Play

6.2 Console Gaming Vendor Market Share Analysis – North America

6.3 Demographic Trend Analysis

6.4 Segmentation by Country

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

6.5 Distribution Channel Analysis – Physical vs Digital Sales

6.6 Market Outlook

7 NORTH AMERICA PC GAMING MARKET

7.1 Segmentation By Gaming Type

7.1.1 Digital

7.1.2 Physical

7.1.3 Online/Microtransactions

7.2 Analysis of the key gaming themes In PC Gaming – Shooter, Sports, Adventure, Racing, Strategy, etc.

7.3 Analysis of the key vendors operating in the PC Gaming Category (based on their relative share)

7.4 Segmentation by Country

7.5 Market Outlook

8 NORTH AMERICA MOBILE GAMING MARKET

8.1 North America Mobile Gaming Market (US & Canada to be analyzed separately)

8.2 Key Business Models and Monetization Methods

8.3 Analysis of the top 10 games and platforms (2019)

8.4 Market Outlook

9 NORTH AMERICA E-SPORTS MARKET

9.1 Segmentation by Revenue Streams

9.1.1 Sponsorship

9.1.2 Media Rights

9.1.3 Merchandizing & Ticketing

9.1.4 Publisher Fee

9.1.5 Digital & Streaming

9.2 Vendor Market Share Analysis – Streaming Platforms – Twitch, YouTube, Mixer & others (Global)

9.3 North America Esports Market

10 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL COLLECTABLES MARKET

10.1 Digital collectable and merchandize sales in North America

10.2 Popular Platforms – Hearthstone, Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering. etc.

10.3 Market Outlook

11 COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

11.1 Company Profiles

11.1.1 Activision Blizzard Inc.

11.1.2 Electronic Arts Inc.

11.1.3 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

11.1.4 Zynga Inc.

11.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

11.1.6 Nintendo Co., Ltd.

11.1.7 Ubisoft Entertainment SA

11.1.8 Sony Corporation

11.1.9 BioWare

11.1.10 Valve Corporation

12 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

