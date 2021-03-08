Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 8, 2021, with a webcast discussing these results to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors may access the live webcast via the “News / Events” page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ondas.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days in the same location of the Company’s website.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast Details Date Monday, March 8, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Live Listen Only Webcast https://ir.ondas.com Participant Dial In (toll free) 1-866-777-2509 Participant Dial In (International) 1-412-317-5413 Participant Call Pre-Registration (encouraged) Ondas Pre-Registration Pre-registration allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. You can register at any time including during the call.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company’s FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

