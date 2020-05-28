ONE Tech, Inc. Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Award-wining MicroAI™ solution helps company win in Tech Startup of the Year-Software category

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ONE Tech, a global leader in edge AI technology, today announced it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year- Software category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program, with more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

The judges commended ONE Tech for the execution of its strategy, commenting that “ONE Tech makes the digital transformation journey seamless via next-generation edge solutions,” and that “The business has very clear development objectives for the short/medium term which demonstrates a focus and commitment to reach the next stage of its business life cycle.”

“ONE Tech’s award-winning nomination for MicroAI, our proprietary machine learning and predictive analytics engine, highlights our commitment to driving innovation in the edge AI space,” said ONE Tech CEO Yasser Khan. “The Stevie Award is the most respected business award in the industry, and we’re pleased to be included in such a prestigious list of award winners.”

ONE Tech’s MicroAI is a sophisticated machine learning algorithm that lives directly on a targeted machine or IoT device and allows enterprises to eliminate catastrophic downtimes associated with maintenance issues and cyberattacks. Unlike traditional AI solutions that reside only in the cloud, MicroAI is configured and trained on the network edge.

ONE Tech’s solutions help OEMs, network operators and enterprises gain deeper insight into the health, performance and security of their connected assets by collecting critical data and delivering real-time insights without that data ever leaving the local environment. This leads to reduced downtime and cloud dependency, lower maintenance costs with predictive maintenance, improved OEE, improved worker safety, and enhanced security visibility across IoT environments.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About ONE Tech

ONE Tech is redefining artificial intelligence at the network edge, delivering powerful edge AI and machine learning solutions that help enterprises and industrial companies achieve deeper insights into the behavior of machines and processes within their organization. ONE Tech’s MicroAI™ technology curates raw IoT data on the network edge rather than in the cloud, helping companies discern valuable data and quickly spot anomalies by triggering actionable insights and alerts. Devices are trained in the local environment, allowing for personalization while providing the highest levels of security and privacy. For more information, visit www.onetech.ai.

Contacts

Calysto Communications™

Justine Schneider



jschneider@calysto.com

O: 404-266-2060, ext. 507