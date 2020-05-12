Phunware Partners with Diversified to Bring Mobile Digital Transformation to Businesses Globally

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a partnership with Diversified, an industry-leading technology solutions provider, to provide category-defining mobile experiences for businesses globally.

Diversified has more than 25 years of industry experience and more than 50 offices serving its Fortune 500 clients around the world. As a trusted partner, Diversified delivers digital media, collaborative, IoT, IT, broadcasting, electronic security and over-the-top (OTT) solutions to its clients across a wide range of markets, including financial, media and entertainment, enterprise, energy, higher education, technology, healthcare, hospitality, government and more.

“At Diversified, we recognized years ago that cloud-based solutions and the movement to IoT is the future,” commented Stephen Jenkins, Senior Director of Diversified’s Intelligent Technology Solutions specialty. “Through our partnership with companies like Phunware, we are better able to utilize this next-gen technology to connect people all over the world to enhanced, meaningful experiences.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables businesses to light up on-premise and mobile experiences while enhancing operations, productivity and increasing ROI. With proven solutions focused on healthcare, retail, residential, smart campus, hospitality, media and entertainment, advocacy and politics and aviation, Phunware’s customers easily engage, manage and monetize their mobile audiences using the Company’s patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software.

“Together with Diversified, Phunware will continue to expand our reach globally, transforming and enabling a mobile-first digital future for businesses,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Diversified

Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI.​ Our mission is to enable a digital future — connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives. Founded in 1993, we’re a global organization serving local needs with 2,500+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide. Learn more at diversifiedus.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

