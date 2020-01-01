Platin Audio Debuts Sleek and Powerful New Product Line for Home Cinema Sound

Worldwide WiSA organization welcomes another new Smart Surround Sound System utilizing the WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the 2020-21 success of the Platin Monaco 5.1 wireless surround sound system, Platin Audio is announcing an additional home cinema product line – The Platin Milan 5.1.





Platin Milan 5.1 combines fashion, function and affordability together into a totally immersive, 360-degree sensory experience. Featuring WiSA Certified™, compact and unobtrusive satellite speakers with a versatile wrap-around acoustic grill cloth, Milan easily blends into any comfortable living space.

Delivered in a single box, the new Milan surround sound system includes a low-profile and powerful subwoofer that is tied together with the other five Milan speakers over a lossless multi-channel network, utilizing the award-winning WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter. With SoundSend, both Milan and Monaco provide pure 24-bit uncompressed audio for a completely wireless entertainment soundscape. Compatible with all Smart TVs with an HDMI arc or eArc port, SoundSend is capable of recognizing newly added speakers, and Dolby Atmos for overhead sounds and effects, either virtually, or physically with overhead speakers, making it possible to upgrade with ease.

“We are excited to see this great system become available and deliver immersive audio performances at a great price point,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “A key goal at WiSA is to promote amazing home cinema experiences and help facilitate their availability across large spectrums of styles, prices, and performance levels, thus enabling adoption and enjoyment by a massive number of enthusiasts.”

“With three awards so far this year, the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, right along with WiSA Ready™ TVs and other WiSA Certified™ speakers and components, continues to raise the bar for simplified set-up and control of high performance home cinema systems,” said Ostrom.

Like Platin Monaco, Platin Milan utilizes the SoundSend mobile application for easy access and control of features like the MyZone, which allows users to create a “sweet spot” for ideal listening.

Platin Milan is available on Amazon today, and directly from Platinaudio.us in April, 2021. Platinaudio.us also includes additional individual speaker components for system upgrades.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

