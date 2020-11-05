Razer Announces the Kaira Pro – The Ultimate Xbox and Cloud Gaming Headset

The Kaira Pro Designed for Xbox brings Razer’s latest innovative audio technologies to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass for amazing quality cross-platform, multi-device audio wherever and however you play

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Razer–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Kaira Pro Designed for Xbox, a high-performance wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S featuring Razer’s latest award-winning audio technologies, delivering a next level audio experience on the next generation of Xbox consoles. Using Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and HyperClear Supercardioid Mic, and with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Kaira Pro provides stunning audio and clear voice comms for both Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming players.





Today, gamers can access more than 100 game titles on Xbox consoles, PCs and – with the advent of cloud gaming – Android devices with a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But a lack of cross-platform compatibility left gamers using different headsets to play the same game on different devices, often compromising on performance and features. With the Razer Kaira Pro, gamers can use the same high-quality, feature-rich headset on their Xbox Series X|S, PC and Android phone or tablet, to enjoy the rich, immersive sound and crackle free comms for that perfect gaming experience, whether at home or on the go.

“Now that gamers can play their favorite games almost anywhere they want, the need for a high-performance, multi-platform headset is greater than ever,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the Kaira Pro, gamers now have a single headset for use at home on their Xbox Series X|S or PC, which is also ideal when they’re out and playing on their Android phone or tablet. By pairing the Kaira Pro with a Razer Kishi and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers can take the full console experience with them wherever they go.”

Next generation Xbox mobile gaming

The Kaira Pro is specifically designed for multi-device compatibility, capable of connecting to a variety of platforms and devices. Using Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, the Kaira Pro can be connected to the new Xbox Series X|S without the need for a dongle, and to Windows 10 PC and Android phones or tablets via Bluetooth 5.0, allowing gamers to take their headset to as many places as they take their games.

Using an innovative dual microphone design, the Kaira Pro has a detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear voice chat. When out and about, the microphone can be removed, and a separate, built-in mobile microphone, concealed within the headset automatically takes over voice communication, keeping the look of the Kaira Pro clean and lightweight.

Powered by multi-award-winning audio technology

The Kaira Pro brings the latest in Razer’s audio technology to Xbox Series X|S. Using the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2, the Kaira Pro provides even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, to deliver an immersive audio experience. Via the EQ preset button, Xbox gamers can toggle through four equalizer presets such as an FPS Mode to enhance in-game audio like enemy footsteps, or select Bass Mode for a more powerful, booming game sound.

Featuring the Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic​, the Razer Kaira Pro delivers ultra-clear voice comms, even in the heat of battle. With improved voice isolation, excluding more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for greater low frequency response, and an optimized housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up, your teammates are sure to hear every word you say.

​ Highest comfort on the couch and on the go

Designed for long play sessions, the Kaira Pro uses an ultra-soft breathable memory foam, with ear cushions designed to minimize heat build-up and perspiration. A soft, well-padded headband over a lightweight stainless-steel frame ensures a flexible and extremely durable design.

The Kaira Pro Designed for Xbox is the ultimate audio solution for next-gen Xbox gaming. No matter if you play your favorite games on Xbox Series X|S or prefer to play on Android devices via cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Kaira Pro delivers a high-quality sound experience and crystal-clear chat communication in any situation.

ABOUT THE KAIRA PRO DESIGNED FOR XBOX:

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32Ω at 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 108 dB

Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter: Width 56mm / Length 67mm

Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with heat-transfer fabric, perfect for long-wearing comfort

Connection type: Direct to Xbox / via Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

Wireless range: 10 m / 30 ft

Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz

Battery life: Up to 15 hours (with Chroma Lighting)/ 20 hours (without Chroma Lighting)

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 – 10,000 Hz

Signal-to-noise ratio: > 60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -54 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Range

Bluetooth wireless range: Up to 10m / 30ft

Product Requirements

Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X/ Xbox Series X|S

PC (Windows 10 or higher)*

Devices with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

*May require Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 (not included/ Sold Separately)

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$149.99 USD / €169.99 MSRP



Razer.com: November 5, 2020



Authorized resellers: Q4 2020

Kaira Designed for Xbox: Competition-ready console audio

Today Razer also introduced the Kaira Designed for Xbox, a competition-ready console audio headset for Xbox Series X|S, retaining many of the same cutting-edge features available on the Kaira Pro, but aimed at the console purists. The Kaira uses the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers as the Kaira Pro for incredibly immersive audio, and the same Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, this time on a non-detachable boom, for clear voice communications. The Kaira uses Xbox Wireless for seamless, low latency connectivity, and features a well-padded headband with soft, breathable ear cushions for long term playing comfort.

ABOUT THE KAIRA DESIGNED FOR XBOX:

Razer™ TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Razer™ HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced voice clarity

FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions for long-lasting comfort

EQ toggle and Xbox pairing button for EQ preset toggling and easy connection

Xbox Wireless for seamless, low-latency connectivity

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$99.99 USD / €119.​99 MSRP



Razer.com: November 5, 2020



Authorized resellers: Q4 2020

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 100 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

Contacts

PRESS CONTACTS

Americas

Kham Lam



Kham.Lam@razer.com

EMEA

Maren Epping



Maren.Epping@razer.com

China

Evita Zhang



Evita.Zhang@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Vanessa Li



Vanessa.Li@razer.com

Global

Jan Horak



Jan.Horak@razer.com