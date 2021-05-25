Reawaken Your Inner Demon! Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster Launches May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam

Play the Game Early on May 21 by Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition Now

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The cult classic has been reborn. Pre-orders are now live for Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster!

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels

Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha

This release features fixes as well as patches implemented since the Japan release. Information about the game can be found on the official site: www.atlus.com/smt3/

SEGA and ATLUS have also revealed the pre-order packages and bonus items for each:

Pre-order Packages

Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry ™ Series

Chronicle Pack Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL Difficulty Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack “Little Master’s Mercy” “Master’s Expectation”

Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei® ” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II ” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV ” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse ” (2 songs)

BGM Pack

*Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.

Standard Edition – $49.99

Pre-order Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster from digital and physical retailers now! Physical preorders can be made at these retail partners:

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Watch the previously released Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Announcement Trailer on the official ATLUS West channel.

About ATLUS

With a wealth of award-winning titles, such as The Game Awards 2017 “Best RPG” winner and “Game of the Year” nominee, Persona® 5, the legendary cult classic JRPG Shin Megami Tensei® series, the groundbreaking action-adventure/puzzle game Catherine™, and many more, ATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Learn more about ATLUS at www.atlus.com.

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com.

Title Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster Release Date May 25, 2021 Platforms PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Steam® Price Standard Edition: $49.99 Digital Deluxe Edition: $69.99 Languages Japanese/English Voiceover Consoles: English, French, Italian, Spanish, German Subtitles PC: English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese Subtitles Website http://www.atlus.com/smt3 Copyright ⒸATLUS. ⒸSEGA. All rights reserved. ATLUS and SEGA are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo, SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI and SMT are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA is either a registered trademark or a trademark of SEGA CORPORATION.

