Reawaken Your Inner Demon! Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster Launches May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam
Play the Game Early on May 21 by Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition Now
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The cult classic has been reborn. Pre-orders are now live for Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster!
Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.
What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.
This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:
- Remastered 3D models and backgrounds
- Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels
- Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!
- Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO
- An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha
This release features fixes as well as patches implemented since the Japan release. Information about the game can be found on the official site: www.atlus.com/smt3/
SEGA and ATLUS have also revealed the pre-order packages and bonus items for each:
Pre-order Packages
Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99
Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Full Game Download
- Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21
-
Maniax Pack
- Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series
-
Chronicle Pack
- Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*
-
MERCIFUL Difficulty
- Adds an easier difficulty mode
-
Mercy and Expectation Map Pack
- “Little Master’s Mercy”
- “Master’s Expectation”
-
Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack
- “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs)
- “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)
*Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions. The Chronicle Pack is free DLC for the Steam version only.
Standard Edition – $49.99
Pre-order Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster from digital and physical retailers now! Physical preorders can be made at these retail partners:
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- GameStop
Watch the previously released Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Announcement Trailer on the official ATLUS West channel.
|
Title
|
Shin Megami Tensei® III Nocturne HD Remaster
|
Release Date
|
May 25, 2021
|
Platforms
|
PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Steam®
|
Price
|
Standard Edition: $49.99
|
Digital Deluxe Edition: $69.99
|
Languages
|
Japanese/English Voiceover
|
Consoles: English, French, Italian, Spanish, German Subtitles
|
PC: English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese Subtitles
|
Website
|
