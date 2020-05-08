Scarlet Nexus From Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc Announced for Xbox Series X, Current & Next Gen Home Game Consoles, and PC

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Reveals Its First Next Gen Title with SCARLET NEXUS

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game publisher and developer, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced SCARLET NEXUS™, a new RPG franchise developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios and lead by former members of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s acclaimed TALES OF series. Announced for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (or 4) console, and PC via STEAM®, take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, and explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and physic abilities.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense.

Players will dive into a complex story of bonds, courage and heroism crafted by the minds behind the iconic TALES OF game, TALES OF VESPERIA. Using psycho-kinetic powers, the world becomes an important ally. Lift, break, and hurl pieces of the environment to build attack combos and lay waste to enemies.

“The next generation of video game home consoles lets the development team realize the full potential of SCARLET NEXUS,” said SCARLET NEXUS Producer, Keita Iizuka from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “Players can expect visuals and psychic battles with high resolution and frame rate along with fully interactive real-time battles with dynamic animation. Utilizing Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X also means players can enjoy the best version of SCARLET NEXUS regardless of whether they are playing on the next generation with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.”

“SCARLET NEXUS aims to change the way gamers view Japanese RPGs with a powerful futuristic aesthetic as well as a streamlined combat system that balances fast-paced action with strategic planning,” said Stephen Akana, Senior Brand Manager for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Lead by an extremely talented team at BANDAI NAMCO Studios, including members from fan-favorite title TALES OF VESPERIA, SCARLET NEXUS combines years of game development experience with the excitement and creative freedom of the power behind the next generation of home console systems.

SCARLET NEXUS will be available for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console, and PC via STEAM. For more information on SCARLET NEXUS please visit https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/scarlet-nexus, for other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. please visit https://www.bandainamcoent.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

The SCARLET NEXUS announcement trailer can be found at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/0BjTUnOdwiY

