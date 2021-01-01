Sensei Labs Chooses Strikedeck by Medallia For Customer Success Management

SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced that Sensei Labs has selected Strikedeck by Medallia as its customer success management platform of choice.

“Strikedeck will give our Customer Success team superpowers,” said Rich Prashad, VP, Customer Success, Sensei Labs. “Our Conductor platform is in ever-increasing demand to deliver enterprise-wide as well as function-specific work orchestration. Strikedeck will help us scale to support our growth while maintaining a predictably superior experience for our customers. Strikedeck’s single view of each account and contact across every dimension aligns with our commitment of a highly-personalized Customer Success model and will be a key enabler for us as we work closely with customers to continually evolve their Conductor instance and thrive in today’s Enterprise Orchestration Era.”

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Camille Chan



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 243-7610

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com