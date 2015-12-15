Senseware’s COVID-19 air-monitoring platform is focus of Jan. 7 “Catalyst for Change” webinar

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–The Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA) is presenting a free webinar: “Detecting COVID-19, Protecting People at Work: Senseware Sounds the Alarm,” at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 7. The webinar, part of the 10-session NOVA EDA “Catalyst for Change” webinar series, will feature Serene Al-Momen, CEO and co-founder of Tysons-based Senseware, Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), and Ilan Zachar, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Carr Properties.

Senseware is an IoT solution of hardware, software and cloud data. Its out-of-the-box smart building solution offers a simple way to integrate, monitor and control building systems in real time. Senseware adapted its air quality monitoring platform to meet the urgency caused by COVID-19.

The webinar discussion will focus on when and how it will be safe to go back to work, what systems are need to ensure employee safety, and what employers and employees need to do to maintain a safe working environment.

“It is now more important than ever to apply Internet of Things technology to bring awareness of what is happening in our physical environment in real time. Specifically, knowing if COVID-19 pathogen is in the air we breathe in real time will play a major role in safely repopulating spaces,” Almomen said. “We are excited to share how we introduced this new innovation to help promote people safety and wellbeing during this critical time.”

The NOVA EDA’s Catalyst for Change series is focusing on how companies turn disruption into success. Click here to find out about the additional upcoming webinars, as well as to view recordings of past webinars.

“The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is pleased to present this webinar in conjunction with the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance,” Hoskins said. “Safety is the critical component of bringing employees back into working on-site at offices during this unprecedented time.”

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

