SentinelOne Named to the CB Insights AI 100 List For Second Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the company was named to the annual CB Insights AI 100 ranking for the second consecutive year, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. SentinelOne is one of twelve companies on this year’s list valued at over $1 billion and is the only endpoint security company included for the second year in a row.

SentinelOne uses AI to protect many of the world’s largest and critical businesses from falling victim to the next big cyberattack, regardless of the stage of the threat lifecycle. It is the only cybersecurity solution that encompasses autonomous prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across their dynamically evolving network at machine speed — replacing the need for traditional antivirus solutions and legacy visibility tools.

“People and their expertise can’t scale at the speed of data to defeat cyberattacks against enterprises,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “Our use of AI and machine learning continues to revolutionize enterprise security. As the only endpoint security company with multiple AI models on devices and in the cloud, we help the world’s largest organizations safeguard billions in enterprise value from the risks and costs of cyberattacks.”

The CB Insights research team selected the 2021 AI 100 from nearly 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The 2021 AI 100 companies span the globe, from the US, UK, China, Israel, and Japan, and are supported by more than 700 investors.

“This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we’ve ever seen. This year’s cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year’s class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers.”

