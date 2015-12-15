Shareholders Re-elect Ten Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) re-elected all ten members of the Board of Directors at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting held today.

Based on preliminary results, all Disney Directors standing for election were elected to the Board: Susan E. Arnold, Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Robert A. Chapek, Francis A. deSouza, Michael B. G. Froman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Mark G. Parker, and Derica W. Rice.

Shareholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for the fiscal year ending October 2, 2021. They also approved the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Shareholders agreed with the Board in rejecting two shareholder proposals, one on lobbying disclosure and the other requesting non-management employees be included on director nominee candidate lists.

Final voting tallies from this year’s annual meeting are subject to certification by the Company’s inspector of elections, and will be included in the Company’s report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within a week.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

Contacts

Zenia Mucha



zenia.mucha@disney.com

818-560-5300

David Jefferson



david.j.jefferson@disney.com

818-560-4832