Sierra Wireless Appoints Samuel Cochrane as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced that Samuel Cochrane will join as Chief Financial Officer starting May 6th. Mr. Cochrane is an experienced financial executive, most recently serving as a Vice President of Motorola Solutions Inc. (“Motorola”) and before that as the CFO of Avigilon, which was acquired by Motorola in 2018. Mr. Cochrane will report directly to Kent Thexton, President and CEO.

“Sam’s deep experience in driving process improvements and operational excellence while managing business transformation will be a significant asset for Sierra Wireless as we continue to expand our IoT solutions business,” said Mr. Thexton. “I’m very pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Cochrane articled with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP and is a Chartered Accountant with an accompanying Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

“I am excited to join the Sierra Wireless team and contribute to building the leading global IoT solutions company,” said Mr. Cochrane. “Having participated in a successful transformation that integrated software with best-in-class hardware at Avigilon, I look forward to executing on the massive IoT opportunity ahead of us.”

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.

Contacts

Media:

Kim Homeniuk



+1 (604) 233 8028



pr@sierrawireless.com

Investors:

David Climie



+1 (604) 231 1137



dclimie@sierrawireless.com