Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Virtual Forum

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SWKS #5G–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Virtual Forum during the 2021 International Consumer Electronics Show at 12:55 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2021.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

