STI Earns “Ventilator Challenge UK” Success, Empowered by Aegis’ FactoryLogix Manufacturing Software

STI’s advanced digital manufacturing assembly software from Aegis, supports their human innovation to succeed in a challenge that directly helps the UK through the COVID-19 crisis.

HORSHAM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces that STI (Surface Technology International) Ltd. has successfully expanded operations to assemble health critical ventilator systems in direct response to urgent UK government requirements, facilitated by the use of the trusted FactoryLogix MES software platform, gaining full MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval in a mere fraction of the time normally required.

“I am so proud of the entire STI team’s commitment, resolve and dedication to make this initiative happen”, states Chris Lyon, Chief Operating Officer STI Ltd., who continues, “These ventilators need to be built properly and perfectly every time, no matter what the pressure may be. Our digital manufacturing software from Aegis has given us both the flexibility and capability that we needed, as well as the assurance of the operational quality required when lives are at stake.”

Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, states, “We are very pleased that our FactoryLogix MES system for electronic work instructions, precise material and execution management and traceability, have made a tangible contribution to the ability of STI to rise to this challenge. It is great to see recognition for manufacturing operators here as deserved heroes, as part of the bigger infrastructure fighting the effects of COVID-19”.

Beyond the factory, STI company members are not resting, but further working to raise funds for NHS Charities Together, the charity for NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, supported by Captain (now Colonel) Tom Moore, with a virtual cycling challenge taking place from 8th to 10th May. Please show your appreciation and sponsor the STI team at this link.

About STI Ltd.

STI is a specialist Contract Electronics Manufacturer (CEM), serving world-class customers in high-reliability industries by providing electronics design and manufacturing solutions in both printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and full box-build manufacturing. With headquarters in Hook, Hampshire, the company has 1,000 employees across three manufacturing sites, two in the UK and one in the Philippines, and with supporting offices in Singapore, Australia and USA. STI specialises in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sectors as well as Energy, Healthcare and Industrials (particularly higher volume Internet of Things (IoT) products).

For more information, please visit www.sti-limited.com/.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform giving assembly manufacturers the performance, flexibility, control and visibility they require. Aegis software is used globally in more than 2,100 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, driving rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com.

Contacts

Aegis Software Company Contact:



Debbie Geiger



Vice President, Global Marketing



215-773-3571



dgeiger@aiscorp.com