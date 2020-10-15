Strategy Analytics: Samsung Captures 88 Percent Market-Share of 5G Smartphone Shipments in Western Europe in H1 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics Samsung captured an impressive 88 percent marketshare of all 5G smartphones shipped in Western Europe during the first half of 2020. Apple iPhone 12, Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone brands will challenge Samsung’s 5G dominance in the second half of this year.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “A record 4 million 5G smartphones were shipped in Western Europe during the first half of 2020. The 5G category accounted for 7 percent of all smartphones shipped in Western Europe in H1 2020, jumping from less than 1 percent of total during H1 2019. Demand for 5G smartphones across Western Europe has soared over 4,000 percent in the past year.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung captured an impressive 88 percent marketshare of all 5G smartphones shipped in Western Europe during H1 2020. Samsung today is the clear 5G leader across Western Europe, due to a strong portfolio of premium Android models such as Galaxy S20 5G and A90 5G.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung currently accounts for 9 in 10 of all 5G smartphones shipped in Western Europe. However, Samsung’s 5G dominance will soon come to an end in the second half of the year and final months of 2020. Apple’s popular iPhone 12 5G is finally on sale, while a flood of Chinese rivals with lower-cost 5G models, such as Xiaomi and OPPO, is pouring into the region. The 5G wars in Europe are kicking off.”

The full report, Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Forecast by Vendor by Region by Quarter to 2021, is published by Strategy Analytics’ Emerging Device Technologies service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y37f2et2

