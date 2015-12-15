Strategy Analytics: Tablet Market Growth Hits 8-Year High as Work-from-Home Trend Entrenches

Samsung, Apple virtually match year-on-year shipment growth at 76% and 75%; Lenovo more than doubles shipment growth for second time in a row

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–People are still working, learning, and playing from home, which has led to more demand for tablets than can be met right now, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon all posted strong tablet results in Q1 2021 as COVID has reshaped how consumers spend time and where they get work done. Tablets are now able to meet this moment after years of productivity-focused upgrades. Employers and employees have found key benefits in work-from-home (WFH) arrangements, which could bode well for longer term tablet usage and ownership trends.


Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “To find this kind of growth, we have to go all the back to Q1 2013, which is just incredible to think about. One thing to keep in mind is a favorable comparison to the dire environment the world was facing in Q1 2020. Still, continued work-from-home activity has baked in the need for real computing power in the home for each member of the household. Our surveys are showing that attitudes toward WFH are net positive even as people look beyond COVID restrictions lifting.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst added, “Apple had very strong performance last quarter, but so did many of its Android rivals like Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon. Productivity is a part of most vendor line-ups now, which lends well to work and learn-from-home demand. Even as laptop demand stays hot, Windows Detachables from Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Dell are showing growth once again. And, as we all seek ways of unwinding at home, tablets provide flexibility in being able to enjoy videos, games, and communication.”

Exhibit 1: Most Major Tablet Vendors Showed Strong Growth as Market Grew 44%1

Global Tablet Shipments by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

Vendor

Q1 ’21

Q1 ’20

Quarterly Growth Y/Y

Apple

16.8

9.6

75%

Samsung

8.3

4.7

76%

Amazon

3.8

2.8

37%

Lenovo

3.8

1.6

138%

Huawei

2.0

3.0

-33%

Others

11.1

10.2

9%

Totals

45.8

31.9

44%

 

 

 

 

 

Global Tablet Market Share by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

Vendor

Q1 ’21

Q1 ’20

Apple

36.7%

30.1%

Samsung

18.1%

14.7%

Amazon

8.3%

8.7%

Lenovo

8.2%

4.9%

Huawei

4.4%

9.5%

Others

24.3%

32.1%

Totals

100.0%

100.0%

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

Exhibit 2: Windows Showing Quiet Resurgence as Vendors Refreshed Detachable Line-ups1

Global Tablet Shipments by Operating System

(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

Operating System

Q1 ’21

Q1 ’20

Quarterly Growth Y/Y

Android

23.8

18.1

32%

iOS/iPadOS

16.8

9.6

75%

Windows

5.0

4.1

22%

Chrome

0.2

0.2

45%

Totals

45.8

31.9

44%

 

 

 

 

 

Global Tablet Market Share by Operating System

(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

Operating System

Q1 ’21

Q1 ’20

Android

51.9%

56.6%

iOS/iPadOS

36.7%

30.1%

Windows

10.9%

12.8%

Chrome

0.5%

0.5%

Totals

100.0%

100.0%

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

1 All figures are rounded

