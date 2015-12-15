Synergy Blue Announces New CEO: Amanda Vance

Tribal Chairperson of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Now Leads Company as it Continues to Deliver the Next Generation of Arcade-Style Casino Gaming Experiences

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arcadegambling–Synergy Blue, the premier provider of interactive, arcade-style casino games and experiences, today formally announced Amanda Vance as CEO. Ms. Vance stepped into the position earlier this month and now leads the company as they continue on their mission to deliver wildly entertaining “fun you can bet on” to today’s gamers and gamblers.

“Our industry has faced a lot of challenges over the past year and, with that, we’ve seen a lot of change happening,” said Amanda Vance, CEO of Synergy Blue. “However the demand for innovative casino games and experiences has not slowed down, so neither has Synergy Blue. As CEO, I look forward to continuing the company’s momentum and to driving the further development of new and exciting arcade-style gambling experiences for the next generation of gamblers.”

Synergy Blue currently has products placed in six countries, including multiple states in the US. The company is majority-owned by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, located in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, of which Ms. Vance is the tribal chairperson.

With a far-ranging library of both chance and skill-influenced gambling games, Synergy Blue provides a solution to the longstanding challenge faced by casino operators to attract new and younger demographics — a challenge that has only been amplified by older generations staying home amidst the global health crisis of 2020. Designed with eye-catching, arcade hardware and interactive game play, the company’s products bring something new and unique to the casino gambling floor. Their extensive game library includes mobile-style connect three and matching games, as well as a thrilling arcade driver, an engaging arcade shooting game and more. With such a diverse range of styles, Synergy Blue truly offers something for every type of gamer and gambler, especially those who aren’t typically engaged by traditional slots or table games.

Synergy Blue currently offers 26 innovative game titles, as well as sleek, new customized hardware and service window applications. Under Vance’s leadership, the company will continue to build on these products, while also exploring new opportunities for growth. To stay up-to-date with Synergy Blue, sign up for their newsletter at https://synergyblue.us/newsletter/.

