Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2020

GAAP Net revenue grew 16% to $3.089 billion

GAAP Net income increased 21% to $3.54 per diluted share

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $685.7 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) was $615.4 million

Net Bookings grew to $2.990 billion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported strong results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, ended March 31, 2020, and provided its initial outlook for its fiscal first quarter 2021, ending June 30, 2020, and fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP net revenue grew 41% to $760.5 million, as compared to $539.0 million in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) increased 40% and accounted for 54% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 were NBA® 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE® SuperCard and WWE 2K20.

Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue grew 54% to $634.7 million, as compared to $413.5 million in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter, and accounted for 83% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.

GAAP net income grew 116% to $122.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, as compared to $56.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the year-ago period.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 17%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Data $ in thousands Statement of operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Impact of business reorganization Amortization & impairment of acquired intangible assets Loss on long-term investments Net revenue $ 760,541 (31,119 ) Cost of goods sold 396,640 (20,743 ) (62,353 ) (3,288 ) Gross profit 364,901 (10,376 ) 62,353 3,288 Operating expenses 243,017 (18,930 ) 384 (1,658 ) Income from operations 121,884 (10,376 ) 81,283 (384 ) 4,946 Interest and other, net 8,083 857 Loss on long-term investments 5,333 (5,333 ) Income before income taxes 124,634 (9,519 ) 81,283 (384 ) 4,946 5,333

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 114.40 million.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

Total Net Bookings grew 49% to $729.4 million, as compared to $488.4 million during last year’s fiscal fourth quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 47% year-over-year and accounted for 61% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.

Catalog accounted for $432.1 million of Net Bookings led by Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and Social Point’s mobile offerings.

Digitally-delivered Net Bookings grew 60% to $672.1 million, as compared to $419.0 million in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter, and accounted for 92% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered Net Bookings in fiscal fourth quarter 2020 were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP net revenue grew 16% to $3.089 billion, as compared to $2.668 billion in fiscal year 2019. Recurrent consumer spending increased 29% and accounted for 45% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue in fiscal year 2020 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20, Social Point’s mobile games, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue grew 41% to $2.379 billion, as compared to $1.682 billion in fiscal year 2019, and accounted for 77% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue in fiscal year 2020 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.

GAAP net income increased 21% to $404.5 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, as compared to $333.8 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2019.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $685.7 million, as compared to $843.5 million in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, was $615.4 million, as compared to $715.5 million last year (please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” for additional information). As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $2.002 billion.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 17%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Data $ in thousands Statement of operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Acquisition related expenses Impact of business reorganization Amortization & impairment of acquired intangible assets Loss on long-term investments Net revenue $ 3,088,970 (98,612 ) Cost of goods sold 1,542,450 (87,253 ) (154,031 ) (13,598 ) Gross profit 1,546,520 (11,359 ) 154,031 13,598 Operating expenses 1,121,253 (103,850 ) (367 ) (83 ) (6,665 ) Income from operations 425,267 (11,359 ) 257,881 367 83 20,263 Interest and other, net 38,505 476 Loss on long-term investments 5,333 (5,333 ) Income before income taxes 458,439 (10,883 ) 257,881 367 83 20,263 5,333

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 114.13 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Total Net Bookings grew to $2.990 billion, as compared to $2.929 billion in fiscal year 2019. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 34% and accounted for 51% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, The Outer Worlds, WWE 2K20, WWE SuperCard and WWE K19, Social Point’s mobile games, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI.

Digitally-delivered Net Bookings grew 35% to $2.440 billion, as compared to $1.802 billion in fiscal year 2019, and accounted for 82% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered Net Bookings in fiscal year 2020 were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, The Outer Worlds, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard, WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K19.

Management Comments

“Our significantly better-than-expected fourth quarter results concluded another extraordinary year for Take-Two, during which we achieved numerous milestones, including record Net Bookings of nearly $3 billion, as well as record digitally-delivered Net Bookings, Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending, and earnings,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “Nearly all of our titles outperformed in the fourth quarter, including NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3 and Social Point’s mobile games.

“Looking ahead, Take-Two has the strongest development pipeline in its history, including sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP. While fiscal 2021 will be a light new release year, we expect to deliver strong results, reflecting the diversity and strength of our catalog and live service offerings. We have an array of titles that we will begin to launch in fiscal 2022, which we expect to drive sequential growth that year. Our Company remains superbly positioned – creatively, operationally and financially – to capitalize on the many positive trends in our industry, and to deliver continued growth and returns for our shareholders over the long-term.”

COVID-19 Response

At Take-Two, our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families. All of our offices moved largely to work-from-home environments by mid-March. We are continuing to find ways to support our employees and their families as we navigate through this unprecedented situation, including services to help families balance work and home life. The digital nature of our content means our creative talent can continue to work on game development from home. The shift to remote working adds complexity and challenges in some areas of the game development process; however, based on our work to date, we currently do not expect any delays other than what has been announced.

With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and Net Bookings growth-to-date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to our business are set forth under the heading “Forward Looking Statements” in this release and will be included in Take-Two’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

As previously announced, for the months of April and May, Take-Two’s labels will come together to donate 5% of Net Bookings (after platform fees) from in-game purchases from Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online from Rockstar Games, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19 from 2K Games, Dragon City from Social Point, as well as from full-game digital sales of The Outer Worlds from Private Division, to support an array of COVID-19 charities and local businesses in need.

Business and Product Highlights

Since January 1, 2020:

Rockstar Games:

Released new free content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online including: Open Wheel Races, which is a new racing mode featuring seven new tracks and a new vehicle class, which includes two brand new Open Wheel vehicles: the Progen PR4 and Ocelot R88. Nine additional new vehicles. New clothing.

including: Released new free content updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online including: Red Dead Redemption 2 Photo Mode and Story Mode additions, which were originally available on PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia, and brought to Xbox One, alongside new clothing items and emotes for Red Dead Online players. Game play variations and new maps for the following Showdown Series: Overrun, Spoils of War, Plunder, Up in Smoke and Name Your Weapon. New clothing items.

and including: Announced numerous critical and commercial achievements across multiple titles, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 , and a record-breaking holiday season with its two online worlds, GTA Online and Red Dead Online . Records included: Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game of the past decade in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales, according to the NPD Group. Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top title of the last four years based on U.S. dollar sales, according to the NPD Group. Grand Theft Auto Online has had its biggest series of back-to-back updates ever in terms of player numbers, with new records set in December and the quarter ending December 31, 2019, following the release of the Diamond Casino & Resort update in July 2019 and the Diamond Casino Heist in December 2019. Red Dead Online hit a new peak in player numbers in December following the release of the latest update, Moonshiners, and topped those numbers again in January.

and , and a record-breaking holiday season with its two online worlds, and . Records included:

2K:

Announced, together with The National Football League (NFL), a multi-year partnership encompassing multiple future video games. The partnership marks the return of football-themed games to 2K’s stable of notable sports titles and original IP, as well as an expansion of video game properties for the NFL. The games will be non-simulation football game experiences, which will launch starting in calendar year 2021, during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022.

Released XCOM®: Chimera Squad digitally for PC. XCOM: Chimera Squad is an all-new standalone title in the award-winning, turn-based, XCOM tactical series.

digitally for PC. is an all-new standalone title in the award-winning, turn-based, tactical series. Launched Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock , the second campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 , for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. The four paid campaign add-ons for Borderlands 3 are included with the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition and Season Pass, or for purchase separately.

, the second campaign add-on for , for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. The four paid campaign add-ons for are included with the and Season Pass, or for purchase separately. Launched, together with Gearbox Software, Borderlands Science, an interactive game within Borderlands 3 that invites players to map the human gut microbiome to advance vital medical studies while earning in-game rewards. This major initiative is the result of international partnerships with researchers and scientists at McGill University, Massively Multiplayer Online Science (MMOS), and The Microsetta Initiative at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Emmy-nominated Big Bang Theory star and scientist Dr. Mayim Bialik lent her voice to the project, helping guide players on their journey.

an interactive game within that invites players to map the human gut microbiome to advance vital medical studies while earning in-game rewards. This major initiative is the result of international partnerships with researchers and scientists at McGill University, Massively Multiplayer Online Science (MMOS), and The Microsetta Initiative at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Emmy-nominated Big Bang Theory star and scientist Dr. Mayim Bialik lent her voice to the project, helping guide players on their journey. Announced WWE 2K Battlegrounds , a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds , and is scheduled to launch this fall. In conjunction with this announcement, 2K said they are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in fiscal year 2021.

, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind , and is scheduled to launch this fall. In conjunction with this announcement, 2K said they are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a simulation game in fiscal year 2021. Announced that 2K Silicon Valley, the label’s wholly-owned development studio founded in February 2019 and led by video game industry veteran Michael Condrey, will officially be known as 31st Union. Along with revealing its new state-of-the-art development facility, branding, core values, and commitment to further establish its identity, the studio also plans to expand its presence internationally, beginning with a European location based in Spain.

The NBA 2K League started its 2020 regular season on May 5, 2020 with at least six weeks of remote gameplay. All 23 NBA 2K League teams will participate in regular-season gameplay in their local markets from their homes with games simulcast live on the NBA 2K League ’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

started its 2020 regular season on May 5, 2020 with at least six weeks of remote gameplay. All 23 teams will participate in regular-season gameplay in their local markets from their homes with games simulcast live on the ’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Announced the Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass that will provide eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, and a variety of new gameplay modes and content for the strategy title from Firaxis Games. The new content will be delivered to consumers via six downloadable packs on a bimonthly basis from May 2020 to March 2021.

that will provide eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, and a variety of new gameplay modes and content for the strategy title from Firaxis Games. The new content will be delivered to consumers via six downloadable packs on a bimonthly basis from May 2020 to March 2021. Announced PGA Tour 2K21 from HB Studios is planned for launch on August 21, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia. The game will feature PGA Tour professional Justin Thomas as its cover athlete; officially licensed pro players, courses and gear; the most realistic course scanning to date; play-by-play commentary by Luke Elvy and Rich Beem; a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, online and local multiplayer; course and player customization; and online societies.

from HB Studios is planned for launch on August 21, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (digital), PC and Stadia. The game will feature PGA Tour professional Justin Thomas as its cover athlete; officially licensed pro players, courses and gear; the most realistic course scanning to date; play-by-play commentary by Luke Elvy and Rich Beem; a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, online and local multiplayer; course and player customization; and online societies. Announced Mafia Trilogy , which combines all three previously released Mafia titles into a single package for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. On May 19, 2020, Mafia II and Mafia III launched as part of the collection, while Mafia I will become available later this summer, as the game is being completely remade, including new technology, new voice acting, new game mechanics, and more.

, which combines all three previously released titles into a single package for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. On May 19, 2020, and launched as part of the collection, while Mafia I will become available later this summer, as the game is being completely remade, including new technology, new voice acting, new game mechanics, and more. Announced BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, and Borderlands Legendary Collection are planned for launch on Nintendo Switch worldwide on May 29, 2020.

Private Division:

Announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 is being moved to Fall 2021 and will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC due to delays from COVID-19, in order to provide the development team with the time they need to create the best Kerbal Space Program experience possible.

is being moved to Fall 2021 and will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC due to delays from COVID-19, in order to provide the development team with the time they need to create the best experience possible. Announced a partnership with the European Space Agency to launch a new Kerbal Space Program update, entitled Shared Horizons , which is planned to launch on PC on July 1, 2020. The update will also be available later this year on consoles.

update, entitled , which is planned to launch on PC on July 1, 2020. The update will also be available later this year on consoles. Announced that Disintegration , the debut title from V1 Interactive, the independent studio founded by Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo , will release digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 16, 2020. Disintegration is a sci-fi, first-person shooter that blends real-time tactical elements to create an entirely new experience.

, the debut title from V1 Interactive, the independent studio founded by Marcus Lehto, co-creator of , will release digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 16, 2020. is a sci-fi, first-person shooter that blends real-time tactical elements to create an entirely new experience. Announced that The Outer Worlds , the award-winning title created by renowned RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment, will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 5, 2020. The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

, the award-winning title created by renowned RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment, will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 5, 2020. is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Announced the founding of a new studio located in the greater Seattle area, that is wholly focused on bringing to life the next generation of the Kerbal Space Program franchise. Kerbal Space Program 2 is scheduled to release during Fall 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Take-Two is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2020 and its fiscal year ending March 31, 2021:

First Quarter Ending June 30, 2020

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $775 to $825 million

GAAP net income is expected to range from $103 to $116 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $0.90 to $1.00

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 114.8 million (1)

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $800 to $850 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending June 30, 2020 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Net revenue $775 to $825 $25 Cost of goods sold $392 to $418 ($8) ($22) ($2) Operating Expenses $267 to $277 ($20) ($2) Interest and other, net ($3) Income before income taxes $119 to $133 $33 $42 $4

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $2.63 to $2.73 billion

GAAP net income is expected to range from $299 to $329 million

GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $2.60 to $2.85

Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 115.1 million (3)

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $560 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $350 million (4)

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $75 million

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $2.55 to $2.65 billion

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 16%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 Financial Data $ in millions GAAP outlook (2) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of goods sold Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangible assets Net revenue $2,630 to $2,730 ($80) Cost of goods sold $1,192 to $1,238 $14 ($70) ($10) Operating Expenses $1,101 to $1,121 ($74) ($7) Interest and other, net ($7) Income before income taxes $344 to $378 ($94) $144 $17

1) Includes 113.9 million basic shares and 0.9 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 2) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously. 3) Includes 114.2 million basic shares and 0.9 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants. 4) Includes a $210 million net increase in restricted cash for fiscal 2021.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; a stable economic environment; continued consumer acceptance of Xbox One and PlayStation 4; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on next-gen consoles, PC, mobile and other platforms; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

Product Releases

The following titles have been released since January 1, 2020:

Label Title Platforms Release Date 2K WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC February 7, 2020 2K Borderlands 3 (for Steam and other retailers) PC March 13, 2020 2K WWE 2K20 Originals: Empire of Tomorrow (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC March 13, 2020 2K Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia March 26, 2020 2K XCOM: Chimera Squad PC April 24, 2020 2K Mafia II and Mafia III PS4, Xbox One, PC May 19, 2020 Take-Two’s lineup of future titles announced to-date includes: Label Title Platforms Release Date 2K Sid Meier’s Civilization VI -Frontier Pass (DLC) PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC May 21, 2020 2K BioShock: The Collection Switch May 29, 2020 2K Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch May 29, 2020 2K XCOM 2 Collection Switch May 29, 2020 Private Division The Outer Worlds Switch June 5, 2020 Private Division Disintegration PS4, Xbox One, PC June 16, 2020 Private Division Kerbal Space Program: Shared Horizons (free update) PC July 1, 2020 2K PGA Tour 2K21 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Stadia August 21, 2020 2K Mafia I PS4, Xbox One, PC August 28, 2020 2K NBA 2K21 TBA Fall 2020 2K WWE 2K Battlegrounds TBA Fall 2020 Private Division Kerbal Space Program 2 PS4, Xbox One, PC Fall 2021

