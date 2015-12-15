Tavant Announces FinConnect on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Tavant’s customers can now benefit from an enhanced end-to-end digital mortgage experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitallending–Tavant today announced it has launched FinConnect on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect the internal and external systems within their mortgage ecosystems. FinConnect is a component of Tavant’s AI-powered digital lending suite of products, VΞLOX, and simplifies the lending experience, providing lenders plug-and-play access to 130 connectors from more than 60 service providers. FinConnect integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC), addressing lenders’ challenges by accelerating capabilities to fulfill and close loans quickly—a capability that can empower lenders amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Built on the Salesforce platform, FinConnect is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMkyNEAT

FinConnect

FinConnect is an intelligent lending data and enterprise mortgage services integration hub that enables an end-to-end, enhanced digital mortgage experience. The platform supplies on-demand data directly from the information source, enabling lenders to close loans quicker while providing a modern and personalized experience for the borrower. Using FinConnect, lenders have access to a multitude of APIs and service providers, including product types such as identity, credit, income, asset, tax transcripts, AUS, appraisal, closing costs and fees, flood, product & pricing engines, compliance, title insurance, mortgage insurance and Fannie Mae Day 1 Certainty™ designated vendors.

FinConnect is URLA-compliant and can effectively adapt and scale to fluctuating market conditions. This is evident in the mortgage hub’s ability to process more than 20 million transactions just this year.

Comments on the News

“Our experience in the mortgage industry has allowed us to develop products that solve challenges for lenders and borrowers while maximizing data-driven processes and improving the customer experience,” said Abhinav Asthana, Head of Fintech Product at Tavant. “With FinConnect now on AppExchange, users can easily accelerate the value for their financial services customers and bring true digital disruption to the entire lending ecosystem. FinConnect enables a data-driven and personalized experience that consumers are now demanding. In 2020 alone, FinConnect has processed over 20 million transactions and enabled over 1 million home loans as part of Tavant’s growing customer base that originates one out of every four loans in the U.S.”

“Tavant’s FinConnect is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing lenders plug-and-play access,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources –

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Tavant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tavant

Follow Tavant on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tavant

Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Service Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2,500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration.

Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

Anna Stanley



William Mills Agency



251.517.7857



anna@williammills.com