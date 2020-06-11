Tavant Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications

Acknowledged for its product innovation, flexible deployment options, industry expertise, strong customer-focused approach and future-proof approach

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#claimsmanagement—Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications in 2019/2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44408619, December 2019). This study assesses the capability and business strategy of technology vendors in the warranty and service contract management market.

The leadership position of Tavant is differentiated by strong industry knowledge, breadth of advanced product capabilities, and how well Tavant’s future strategy aligns with the manufacturing industry. The assessment identified Tavant’s key strengths, including:

Strong domain expertise and advanced capabilities in the end-to-end warranty management process

A roadmap of warranty management to enable manufacturers with the future of warranty – customer-first and connected world

A product that is modular, deployed across diverse manufacturing industries and is available on premise or on the cloud

Use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) and other innovative technologies

“Manufacturers should consider Tavant when they are looking to partner with a warranty-focused provider that can deliver advanced capabilities across the end-to-end warranty set of processes,” said Aly Pinder, Analyst, IDC. “As manufacturers look to leverage the IoT and AI, among other innovative technologies, they will need partners like Tavant that can incorporate this rich real-time data into the warranty process.”

Tavant offers a wide range of products and services that help manufacturers achieve operational efficiency and revenue growth. The integrated suite of capabilities across warranty management, channel management, field service management, and B2B commerce is helping organizations achieve service excellence by optimizing customer data and interactions.

“We are delighted that the IDC MarketScape has validated our position as a leader in the manufacturing market. We firmly believe that this recognition is a testament to our exceptional customer-focused approach, strong warranty management expertise, and digital capabilities that deliver tangible value to our global customers. We are committed to helping manufacturers achieve maximum business value with connected customer experiences,” said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing, Tavant.

“AI is now an indispensable tool for enabling better user experience, efficiency, and smart business decisions. At Tavant, it is the core to our way of thinking about building differentiated products and solutions,” substantiated Pinto.

About Tavant Warranty

Tavant Warranty is an industry-leading web-based, full-lifecycle warranty management solution that brings together OEMs, suppliers, and service channel partners in a real-time collaborative environment. Tavant warranty solution has evolved over 20 years of experience working with leading customers to develop and implement enterprise-class warranty claim solutions. Tavant Warranty helps reduce warranty spend, increase supplier recovery, reduce claim processing, and consolidate fragmented warranty data to improve forecasts.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

