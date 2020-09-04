Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Available Worldwide Now

The Video Games That Helped Define Skate Culture Have Been Remastered to Engage and Reflect a Bigger, More Diverse Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision today announced the worldwide launch of its much-anticipated Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2, a remaster of the first two successful titles in the iconic, billion-dollar Tony Hawk video game franchise.

In one game package, players will experience all the levels, tricks, and pro-skater characters from the original blockbuster hits from 1999 and 2000, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, fully remastered in 4K resolution and bolstered with new ways to play, new pro-skaters to choose from and new music. In addition, the game includes features that allow players to customize their own skate parks and outfits and share them with friends.

“I’m thankful for the quality and care that Activision and Vicarious Visions have put into the remaster to revive the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the best way possible,” said Tony Hawk. “For years, fans have asked me about bringing these games back, and I’m proud to say that we finally have a game that delivers on the expectations that nostalgic fans want, while inspiring a new generation to pick up a controller, and perhaps even a real skateboard.”

Representing the evolution of culture and diversity in skateboarding today, the game also features the most diverse roster of playable pro-skaters in a Tony Hawk game to date, featuring the complete lineup from the original game plus top pros in the world today including Nyjah Huston, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, Tyshawn Jones and Leo Baker, the first openly non-binary trans skateboarder in an Activision game. Skateboarding legends from the original include Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist.

“I met Tony Hawk in 1997 and we have collaborated on building skateparks, creating broad awareness for action sports and helping young people around the world find joy and purpose from skateboarding and skateboarding games,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “He is one of the most dedicated, hardworking, inspiring athletes I have ever known and I am proud that we have been able to work together for a quarter of a century.”

The games include fan-favorite tricks from games across the original franchise, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant and original multiplayer game modes, both online and offline play. The classic Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back, and include new features such as a new robust editor for improved customization.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now worldwide on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform. Internet required for online multiplayer (gaming subscription service sold separately) and other features. In the U.S. the standard edition is available for the suggested retail price of $39.99. A digital deluxe version with unique content and in-game gear is available for $49.99, and for the ultimate fan, a collector’s edition for $99.99 includes the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse skateboard deck. More information for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com.

