Transition Networks to Discuss Emergence of Utility Network and PoE Lighting During Virtual Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo

Company to be Joined by Igor, Inc. to Speak on the Role of Power over Ethernet and Smart LED Lighting Systems in Smart Buildings and Smart Cities

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will participate in the Smart Cities Connect Conference & Expo, taking place virtually October 27-29, 2020.

On Thursday, October 29 at 12 p.m. EDT, Transition Networks and Igor, Inc. will jointly present “ IoT Deployment in Smart Buildings and Smart Cities, The Utility Network Emerges.” Transition Networks Solutions Engineering Manager, Glenn Buck, and Igor, Inc. Director of Business Development, Matt Conger, will discuss the role of Power over Ethernet (PoE) and smart LED lighting in smart building and smart city deployments.

The presentation will also introduce the concept of the utility network, which is made up of non-traditional Ethernet-enabled IoT or machine-to-machine devices that can communicate with each other, without adding data flows or expanding the security risks to the corporate LAN. Utility networks enable smart buildings to deliver useful services that make occupants more productive by combining building automation systems with IP smart LED lighting, surveillance camera networks and other systems.

At the virtual booth Transition Networks will share how its PoE+ and PoE++ switches, are designed especially for smart cities to help administrators simply connect, power and manage their entire network of IoT devices.

“ Interest in smart building and smart city technology continues to grow to meet the needs of energy and sustainability goals, and now in the face of the pandemic, businesses are increasingly looking at how building automation systems can benefit and protect employees and guests,” said Shadrack Laanoi, Director of Product Management. “ Power over Ethernet plays a key role in delivering the connectivity, bandwidth and power required by the connected devices behind smart building and smart city implementations, and we look forward to sharing the ways that Transition Networks enables these exciting technologies.”

Another feature that makes Transition Networks switches ready made for smart city deployments is embedded Device Management System (DMS) software. When a network has numerous PoE+ and PoE++ switches powering essential devices including security cameras, computers, wireless access points, intelligent lighting, and other switches, it’s imperative to manage them in one interface. DMS features auto-discovery of connected devices, a map view showing end-to-end visibility of attached devices and Auto Power Reset (APR) to automatically reboot unresponsive devices. Together these features provide a valuable tool to ensure lower overall cost, less downtime, and easier management and maintenance of the entire PoE network.

Transition Networks’ family of TAA and NDAA compliant commercial and hardened ethernet extenders and PoE switches provide connectivity and power designed for smart cities and buildings. To provide a holistic view of all connected devices in a network, Transition Networks switches easily integrate into video and building management systems. For surveillance, Transition Networks recently announced DMS integration into Milestone’s XProtect video management system.

Switches featured at the booth include commercial-rated PoE+ switches for use within smart buildings (SM8TAT2SA, SM16TAT2SA, SM24TBT2DPA) and a hardened PoE+ switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C) for use in outdoor cabinets throughout smart cities.

The SISPM1040-582-LRT is the industry’s first plenum-rated, UL 2043 and UL 2108 certified PoE++ switch for PoE smart lighting systems, ensuring the security and reliability for customers’ essential networks.

For more information about Transition Networks, visit transition.com.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance in 2020 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

