United States Zero Trust Security Industry Trends, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Zero Trust Security Market By Authentication Type (Single-factor Authentication v/s Multi-factor Authentication), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Solution Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Zero Trust Security Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing cyber-threats, increasing mandates from government & compliance regulations, upgradation & modernization in networking infrastructure, among others. Additionally, the increasing demand for better visibility due to rising IoT traffic among enterprises is further expected to spur the market growth through 2025.

The United States Zero Trust Security Market is segmented based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on authentication type, the market can be bifurcated into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. The multi-factor authentication is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast years since it is becoming one of the most effective type of identity verification and authentication method that requires a person, software, or a machine to present multiple identifiers for identity verification.

Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to advantages associated with cloud based offerings such as speed, scalability, and enhanced IT security.

Major players operating in the United States Zero Trust Security Market include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Google LLC, VMware Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in June 2019, Palo Alto Networks acquired PureSec to improve Prisma offering. PureSec is one of the players in serverless architecture security and supports all the serverless vendors, including AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, and IBM BlueMix.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Zero Trust Security Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Zero Trust Security Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Zero Trust Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Zero Trust Security Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Zero Trust Security Market.

