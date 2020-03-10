VIDAA International Selects Aria Systems’ Billing and Monetization Platform to Support Newly Upgraded Content Platform on Hisense Smart TVs

Aria to provide recurring revenue account management for updated streaming TV service across 30+ countries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that VIDAA International, a subsidiary of fast-growing consumer electronics company Hisense, has selected the company’s cloud billing and monetization platform to support its streaming content platform available on a majority of Hisense, Toshiba and private-label TV models in over 30 countries. A significantly upgraded version of the VIDAA platform, featuring the integration of additional content providers and a new user interface, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

Aria’s platform will improve the management of VIDAA subscription accounts internationally and help generate recurring revenue across multiple geographies, currencies and languages, all while maintaining compliance with local privacy and data protection laws. Aria will also enable the company to begin monetizing the millions of latent customer accounts already registered in its database by offering new premium content via subscription and on demand.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with VIDAA International and Hisense,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “With the global surge in consumer demand for streaming services and smart devices, the presence of an agile billing and subscriber management platform becomes a key competitive differentiator for service providers. The combination of VIDAA, one of the premier smart TV platforms for streaming content, and Aria’s platform will provide tremendous flexibility for a variety of monetization models and deliver an exceptional experience to the end user, no matter the country in which they reside or the language they speak.”

Initially launched in 2014, the VIDAA platform has reached over 20 million installations globally and has become a strong player in the global market. At CES, the company unveiled an upgraded version of the platform that will be installed on all new Hisense TVs, offering its customers a tremendous array of content including video, music and art. The new, user-centric platform includes content aggregated from the most popular global streaming services and provides customers with a simplified user experience.

“Aria’s track record of success and performance, particularly with consumer electronics clients, was a major factor in our decision as we navigated the market and selected a billing partner,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s VIDAA platform. “As our global expansion continues and the number of VIDAA worldwide subscriptions increases, Aria will help us grow recurring revenues from existing Hisense TV owners as well as capture new subscribers and seamlessly manage those accounts using a single platform.”

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Audi, Comcast and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Hisense

Hisense was founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China and for five decades has been committed to developing innovative consumer electronics products. Today, Hisense is the No. 3 global TV brand. The company has built 54 overseas companies and utilizes 14 high-end international production facilities in Europe, Central America and South Africa. Hisense also has 12 research and development centers worldwide with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

About VIDAA

VIDAA is a Linux based open Smart TV operating system, currently used on Hisense TVs. Established in 2014 it has – in just six years – become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA is introducing a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which pouts the user and his way of consuming content at the core of the design. VIDAA will be preinstalled on a new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. VIDAA aggregates content from the best global and local partners in over 120 countries and territories.

Contacts

Media:



Greg Kalish



GK Communications for Aria Systems



gkalish@ariasystems.com

516-665-3292