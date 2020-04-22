Waves MaxxAudio® Mobile Powers High Fidelity Sound on New Premium Phones From Motorola Mobility

The Waves MaxxAudio® Mobile audio technology suite elevates the performance of the Motorola best-in-class stereo speaker system on the motorola edge+ phone.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waves, the preeminent provider of adaptive audio technologies in consumer electronics and recipient of a Technical GRAMMY Award®, has teamed up with Motorola Mobility to bring mobile sound to the next level in the new motorola edge premium smartphones. Recognizing that more people are looking for a portable home theater experience from their phones, Motorola paired a stunning bezel-less display with the largest stereo speakers available in a smartphone powered by Waves.





“The convergence of sleek designs with the growing need for exceptional sound on smartphones is the perfect storm for Waves technologies,” stated Tomer Elbaz, EVP & GM, of the Waves Consumer division. “With Waves, the motorola edge+ delivers a truly advanced sonic experience, and this is just the beginning of a collaboration between Motorola Mobility and Waves that will lead to new innovations in sound technology for premium phones.”

The motorola edge+ high-powered stereo speaker system is optimized and enhanced with a series of Waves MaxxAudio® Mobile technologies. The Waves MaxxBass® virtual subwoofer extends bass response by up to 1.5 octaves and treble is boosted with augmented high frequencies. In landscape mode, the edge+ casts a broad soundstage with Waves sonic imaging that’s clear and full, even at lower volumes. Waves MaxxAudio® Mobile drives clear and intelligible dialog in videos while algorithmically smoothing peaks and valleys between loud and soft so you can enjoy the sized-up speakers, hands-free. Beyond the technology, the edge+ is precision tuned by Waves award-winning master engineers to achieve sound quality that fills your personal listening space with immersive high-fidelity. Both the edge and edge+ come pre-tuned with settings for music, videos, games, and voice that intelligently auto-load.

Jeff Snow, Product GM of Motorola added, “Elevating the motorola edge+ sound experience with Waves MaxxAudio® Mobile technology truly aligns with our passion to deliver products that delight and connect with our customers.”

Waves is a global leader and pioneer in audio technology for the music, entertainment, broadcasting, and consumer electronics industries. Recipient of a Technical GRAMMY Award®, top music producers and sound engineers rely on Waves to create hit songs, blockbuster movies, and top-selling games. The Waves Maxx® suite of audio and voice modules with Waves Nx® 3D audio enhances the sound experience on millions of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart speakers, headphones, and is available on SoCs from the world’s foremost chip makers.

