World Wide Technology Taps IntelliSite to Bring Advanced IoT Capabilities to Global Businesses

CERES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliSite Corporation, a leading solutions aggregator of advanced surveillance and monitoring systems for IoT, and World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading technology solution provider, today announced an expanded partnership to deliver a proven platform for harnessing disparate data from the edge to the cloud.

Through the expanded partnership, businesses, utilities and other organizations can take advantage of WWT and IntelliSite’s experience integrating and aggregating video and sensor analytics with new data sources to garner actionable insights and deploy automated solutions.

“World Wide Technology is committed to meeting the needs of its global enterprise customers through advanced solutions that meet the needs of today, with the scalability to evolve in the future,” said Erik Vesneski, business development manager and solutions architect for IoT and GES at WWT. “As IoT transforms the way our customers do business, we are thrilled to work with IntelliSite to help our customers derive greater value from their data through video analytics.”

Through its IoT practice, WWT provides organizations across a wide range of industries with proven methodologies, workshops and pragmatic approaches for leveraging analytics, automation, visualization and other data-driven technologies to drive strategic business outcomes, while containing costs.

IntelliSite, a strategic partner within WWT’s IoT practice, provides focused solutions for real-time sensor readings, video surveillance, intuitive reporting and enhanced remote management for safer, more efficient and smarter use of data.

The company’s LTE-equipped IoT platform offers large utilities, telecommunications and other businesses and public organizations a comprehensive, plug-and-play solution and cloud-based data-management solution, featuring:

The Universal IoT Gateway , which empowers enterprises with the ability to manage data collection from remote sensors;

, which empowers enterprises with the ability to manage data collection from remote sensors; The IntelliSite Edge Controller , which provides remote management of device connectivity; and

, which provides remote management of device connectivity; and The IntelliSite Cloud Engine, which offers dashboards, analytics and remote device management for increasing bandwidth and control in a secure environment.

“WWT has been a great partner and champion of the IoT market from the very beginning,” said Mario Campos, CEO of IntelliSite. “Partnering with WWT has allowed IntelliSite a pathway into some of the largest utilities both here and abroad as well as a number of key telecommunication providers. We are looking forward to expanding our work with WWT’s IoT division to solve real-world problems and create safer, more automated and more efficient organizations.”

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates approximately 4 million square feet of warehousing and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

About IntelliSite Corporation

IntelliSite Corporation is an industry leader in advanced surveillance and monitoring systems. IntelliSite’s IoT platform delivers a wide range of managed applications that create connected businesses and actionable outcomes. IntelliSite, with hundreds of deployed applications across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, provides enterprise-scale solutions spanning across the public works, financial, energy, agriculture, retail, and education markets. IntelliSite provides a mature solution that utilizes high-volume, high-analytic IoT services that produce measurable results. More information can be found at intellisite.io

