ZEDEDA Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in orchestration for the distributed edge, today announced that the company has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2SM examination, resulting in a CPA’s report stating ZEDEDA maintained effective controls over the security, availability, and confidentiality of its cloud-based orchestration solution and related systems. The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A. over the course of a three-month observation period.

A SOC 2SM report is designed to meet the requirements of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls at a service organization that are relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of the system used by that organization to process customers’ information, or the confidentiality or privacy of that information.

“We are pleased that our SOC 2SM report has shown that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security, availability, and confidentiality with our cloud-based orchestration solution,” said ZEDEDA founder and CEO Said Ouissal. “Compliance with SOC 2SM augments our industry-leading zero-trust security architecture, which is critical when deploying valuable edge computing resources outside of secure data centers. This robust foundation provides the necessary safety measures to ensure customer confidence and help them maintain compliance within their own organizations.”

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security . The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

Availability . The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality. Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

A SOC 2SM report is an internal control report on the services provided by a service organization to its customers and provides valuable information that existing and potential customers of the service organization need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of ZEDEDA’s SOC 2SM report may contact compliance@zededa.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA, the leader in orchestration for the distributed edge, delivers visibility, control and security for edge computing deployments. ZEDEDA enables customers the freedom of deploying and managing any app on any hardware​ ​at scale​ ​and connecting to any cloud or on-premises systems. Distributed edge solutions require a diverse mix of technologies and domain expertise, and ZEDEDA provides customers with an open, vendor-agnostic orchestration framework that breaks down silos and provides the needed agility and futureproofing as they evolve their connected operations. Customers can now seamlessly orchestrate intelligent applications at the distributed edge to gain access to critical insights, make real-time decisions and maximize operational efficiency. ZEDEDA is a venture-backed Silicon Valley company, headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Bangalore and Pune, India. For more information, contact info@zededa.com.

ABOUT BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

